Celtic winger Jonny Hayes is likely to miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in the 2-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day.

Midfielder Tom Rogic is out until the new year with a knee problem, while the hosts are also without Patrick Roberts and Anthony Ralston.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is hoping midfielder Ryan Jack will overcome a knee injury to feature at Celtic Park.

Josh Windass returns from suspension while Eduardo Herrera should be fit.

Forward Herrera sustained a facial knock during the midweek win over Motherwell and is likely to be available but the visitors will be without captain and left-back Lee Wallace, goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, midfielders Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter and forward Kenny Miller.

Match stats

Celtic have not lost to old rivals Rangers in the league since March 2012, winning five of the six such meetings since and scoring 18 goals in those encounters.

Rangers have not won at Celtic Park since October 2010, losing four of their five visits since whilst scoring just two goals in total.

Celtic have won three consecutive games without conceding a single goal but are yet to win four consecutive Scottish Premiership fixtures this season.

Rangers have scored more goals away from home than any other Premiership side this season with 23.

Pre-match views

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon: "It's the same as any Celtic v Rangers game, you're going to have to fight for your right to play football.

"We have to be strong and physical, as that's what a derby game is always going to entail. We have to be ready to face that and to play football and let our qualities come through.

"It's a game you never get tired of playing in.

"We need to be aggressive and win the battle if we're going to get the chance to play football, so we know we have to stay calm but there has to be a controlled aggression within that as well to go and impose ourselves on the game and hopefully go and win it."

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham: "You can't dread an Old Firm game. You don't come here and dread those kinds of fixtures. I look forward to them.

"This is the reason why we came to this club, to play in these types of games and ultimately to win in these types of fixtures as well, which is what we will be aiming to do.

"They are a good side and have a good attacking threat so I'm pretty sure that I will be busy and hopefully I can do my job.

"We need to make sure that we are decent off the ball and decent on the ball as well and try to take the game to them too and not sit back and wait for things to happen.

"Every side is beatable. We go into any fixture looking to win and these Old Firm games are special so we need to make sure that we go and give a good account of ourselves."