St Johnstone v Dundee

Dundee's first league win of the season came against St Johnstone in September

St Johnstone will be without experienced midfielders Paul Paton, Murray Davidson and Liam Craig, who is suspended, against Dundee.

Brian Easton is fit again after a knee problem but fellow defender Aaron Comrie remains out.

Dundee defender Josh Meekings is a doubt with a foot injury.

Roarie Deacon is expected to miss out again along with long-term absentees James McPake and Craig Wighton as well as goalkeeper Scott Bain.

St Johnstone have lost four of their past seven league games against Dundee.

However, Dundee have not beaten Saints away from home in the top flight since September 2014, losing three of their four such visits since.

Only Hamilton Academical and Ross County (two) have won fewer Scottish Premiership games at home this season than St Johnstone (three).

Dundee remain the only side in the Premiership yet to gain a single point from a losing position this season.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It's a derby game and we've done extremely well over Dundee and Dundee United in the last few years to be able to finish above two arguably bigger clubs.

"We have had real success on the pitch and it's good for our supporters that we've been able to do that because for real larger periods the two bigger clubs have been more in the ascendancy than we have been."

Dundee manager Neil McCann, speaking to DeeTV: "The St Johnstone game gives us the opportunity to go down to McDiarmid and get three really big points because, going into another break, a well-earned rest for the players would be very welcomed.

"We are capable of getting those three points. They need to do what they are good at, which is making sure application levels are high, performance levels are good and doing what we work on all the time, which is being good on the ball but trying to be a threat going forward.

"If we can do that then I believe we can get a win."