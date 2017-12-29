Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

The sides drew 0-0 at Murrayfield earlier this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM/online & the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen forward Nicky Maynard is expected to return from illness for Saturday's home game against Hearts.

Andrew Considine and Greg Stewart should recover from knocks picked up in the midweek win over Partick Thistle but Stevie May and Greg Tansey are out.

Prince Buaben, Ross Callachan, Arnaud Djoum, Rafal Grzelak, Connor Randall, Ashley Smith-Brown and Jamie Walker all miss out for Hearts.

Michael Smith returns while Harry Cochrane is back from suspension.

Match stats

Aberdeen avoided defeat in each of the four league meetings with Hearts last season and drew their first encounter this term - their longest ever unbeaten run against Hearts in the top flight.

Hearts' 2-0 loss in their last visit to Pittodrie in the league was just the second time they had conceded more than once there in 20 visits.

Aberdeen have won back-to-back home league games for the second time this season but are yet to win three in a row in 2017-18.

Hearts are currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership, although only one of those has come away from home.

Pre-match views

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "They look well drilled and only losing two goals in eight games suggests the work that's been done there.

"That gives them a platform to try and win every game. While they haven't won all those games, they still carry that goal threat.

"They've got players that can score from dangerous situations, so we've got our work cut out for that side of it, but also got to try and breach a strong defence.

"The biggest difference between them now and before is how competitive they are, and we've got to make sure we're ready for it."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "It's been a tough three or four months, we've had a catalogue of injury problems and we've had games stacking on top of each other and the fact we've had quite a small squad hasn't helped.

"We have more than 11 players, though, so we will put something together.

"Aberdeen are in great form right now and it will be a real test."