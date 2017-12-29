Gateshead P-P Wrexham

Saturday's National League game between Gateshead and Wrexham has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

"Following a pitch inspection, the surface was quickly deemed frozen and even a proposed rise in temperature over the next 24 hours would not allow enough time for it to thaw out," Gateshead explained.

Wrexham next host Barrow on 31 January, with Gateshead visiting Hartlepool.

Wrexham are currently fourth and Gateshead are 16th in the table.