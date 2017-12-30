National League
Barrow15:00Solihull Moors
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Solihull Moors

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2614663325848
2Sutton United2613673932745
3Aldershot27128741281344
4Wrexham2612862419544
5Dover261110535191643
6Tranmere25117735201540
7Dag & Red25117739291040
8Boreham Wood2510963426839
9Ebbsfleet25911536261038
10Bromley2610884134738
11Maidstone United2510872831-338
12Maidenhead United2691073535037
13Woking24103113135-433
14Halifax2688103034-432
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2661283438-430
18Leyton Orient2686123541-630
19Fylde237883433129
20Barrow2678113134-329
21Guiseley2449112241-1921
22Chester2549122242-2021
23Torquay2648142339-1620
24Solihull Moors2645172143-2217
