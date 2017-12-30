Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1.
Aldershot Town v Maidstone United
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5EvansSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 8'minutes
- 11MensahBooked at 63mins
- 8Oyeleke
- 7FenelonBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMcClureat 63'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 50'minutes
- 17Kellerman
- 21Fowler
- 27Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 10McClure
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 18Rowe
- 28Blanchfield
Maidstone United
- 13Worgan
- 5Wynter
- 6Okuonghae
- 14Reason
- 8LewisBooked at 65mins
- 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 63'minutes
- 13Anderson
- 22Ofori-TwumasiBooked at 61mins
- 27HinesSubstituted forPrestedgeat 81'minutes
- 32Pigott
- 39CollinsSubstituted forHareat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 4Prestedge
- 11Wraight
- 15McCorkell
- 22ter Horst
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 2,287
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1. Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Josh Hare replaces Aaron Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Zavon Hines.
Booking
Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.
Booking
Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 1. Aaron Collins (Maidstone United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.
Booking
Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Will Evans.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.