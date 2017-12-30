National League
Aldershot1Maidstone United1

Aldershot Town v Maidstone United

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5EvansSubstituted forLyons-Fosterat 8'minutes
  • 11MensahBooked at 63mins
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 7FenelonBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMcClureat 63'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forRoweat 50'minutes
  • 17Kellerman
  • 21Fowler
  • 27Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 10McClure
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 18Rowe
  • 28Blanchfield

Maidstone United

  • 13Worgan
  • 5Wynter
  • 6Okuonghae
  • 14Reason
  • 8LewisBooked at 65mins
  • 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 63'minutes
  • 13Anderson
  • 22Ofori-TwumasiBooked at 61mins
  • 27HinesSubstituted forPrestedgeat 81'minutes
  • 32Pigott
  • 39CollinsSubstituted forHareat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 4Prestedge
  • 11Wraight
  • 15McCorkell
  • 22ter Horst
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
2,287

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Maidstone United 1. Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Josh Hare replaces Aaron Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Zavon Hines.

Booking

Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.

Booking

Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Jake Gallagher.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 1. Aaron Collins (Maidstone United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kodi Lyons-Foster replaces Will Evans.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2714763325849
2Sutton United2713773932746
3Aldershot27129642281445
4Dover271111535191644
5Wrexham2612862419544
6Tranmere26118735201541
7Dag & Red26118739291041
8Boreham Wood26101063426840
9Ebbsfleet26912536261039
10Bromley2710984134739
11Maidenhead United2791173535038
12Maidstone United259972832-436
13Woking25104113135-434
14Halifax2789103034-433
15Hartlepool2688102732-532
16Gateshead2471073024631
17Eastleigh2761383438-431
18Leyton Orient2787123541-631
19Fylde247983433130
20Barrow2779113134-330
21Guiseley25410112241-1922
22Torquay2749142339-1621
23Chester2549122242-2021
24Solihull Moors2746172143-2218
