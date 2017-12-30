Falkirk v Queen of the South
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|19
|13
|2
|4
|37
|22
|15
|41
|2
|Dundee Utd
|18
|11
|3
|4
|25
|16
|9
|36
|3
|Livingston
|17
|8
|5
|4
|28
|22
|6
|29
|4
|Dunfermline
|18
|7
|5
|6
|34
|24
|10
|26
|5
|Morton
|17
|7
|5
|5
|25
|18
|7
|26
|6
|Queen of Sth
|17
|7
|5
|5
|30
|24
|6
|26
|7
|Inverness CT
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|19
|-1
|20
|8
|Dumbarton
|18
|4
|7
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|19
|9
|Falkirk
|16
|1
|8
|7
|9
|25
|-16
|11
|10
|Brechin
|17
|0
|3
|14
|12
|38
|-26
|3
