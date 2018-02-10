Scottish Championship
Livingston0Dunfermline0

Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 24Thompson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Beadling
  • 16Ryan
  • 26Vincent
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren19132437221541
2Dundee Utd1811342516936
3Livingston178542822629
4Dunfermline1875634241026
5Morton177552518726
6Queen of Sth187563227526
7Inverness CT186572121023
8Dumbarton184771525-1019
9Falkirk172871227-1514
10Brechin1803151441-273
View full Scottish Championship table

