Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Alloa0

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Higgins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14McGregor
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Watt
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Russell
  • 19Edwards

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Smith
  • 16Crossan
  • 17Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Scott Millar

Live Text

Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr30195676334362
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa3013894536947
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians30910113950-1137
8Albion2977155265-1328
9Forfar3084183460-2628
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
