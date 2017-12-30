Scottish League One
Queen's Park1Albion0

Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11Burns
  • 5Cummins
  • 4Iredale
  • 3Summers
  • 2McVey
  • 6Brady
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 8Galt
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Duff
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McGhee
  • 16Green
  • 17MacLennan
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 20Muir

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Lightbody
  • 4Reid
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 8Davidson
  • 6Holmes
  • 7Fisher
  • 11Higgins
  • 9Shields
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Hopkins
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Black
  • 18Vitoria
  • 19Watters
  • 25Guthrie
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 0. Jack Iredale (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Daniel Lightbody.

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr19133350222842
2Raith Rovers17114234132137
3Alloa178362621527
4Stranraer187562926326
5Arbroath177373527824
6East Fife1972102835-723
7Airdrieonians186572634-823
8Albion176383638-221
9Queen's Park1944111738-2116
10Forfar1934121542-2713
