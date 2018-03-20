Match ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2.
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 4McDonaldBooked at 89mins
- 5Bronsky
- 11McHardyBooked at 35mins
- 2Cooper
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7SmithSubstituted forFergusonat 67'minutes
- 3Allan
- 9McLeishSubstituted forByrneat 88'minutes
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14Ferguson
- 15Eadie
- 16Whitehead
- 17Thomson
- 18McDade
- 21Long
Stirling
- 1Wight
- 2McGeachie
- 5Barr
- 3Hamilton
- 4McNeil
- 14RobertsonSubstituted forCaddisat 83'minutes
- 6MoonSubstituted forDicksonat 83'minutes
- 8Jardine
- 11Kavanagh
- 9LittleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 79'minutes
- 7McLaughlin
Substitutes
- 10MacDonald
- 12Noble
- 15Smith
- 16Dickson
- 17Binnie
- 18Caddis
- 19Banner
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 393
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Darren Barr.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Chris McLeish.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Willie Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Kevin Moon.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.
Attempt blocked. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Andy Little.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Kavanagh.
Attempt blocked. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andy Little (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Calum Ferguson replaces Scott Smith.
Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kevin Moon.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 2. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Barr following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Andy Little (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Little (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.