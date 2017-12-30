Montrose v Peterhead
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|17
|11
|4
|2
|25
|13
|12
|37
|2
|Peterhead
|15
|10
|1
|4
|32
|17
|15
|31
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|17
|8
|5
|4
|29
|20
|9
|29
|4
|Stirling
|16
|8
|3
|5
|31
|20
|11
|27
|5
|Annan Athletic
|18
|7
|6
|5
|23
|16
|7
|27
|6
|Elgin
|17
|7
|3
|7
|30
|28
|2
|24
|7
|Berwick
|16
|6
|3
|7
|14
|26
|-12
|21
|8
|Clyde
|15
|2
|7
|6
|19
|27
|-8
|13
|9
|Edinburgh City
|17
|2
|3
|12
|10
|30
|-20
|9
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|16
|1
|5
|10
|9
|25
|-16
|8