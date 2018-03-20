Match ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 3.
Edinburgh City v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 24TenaBooked at 79mins
- 10Beattie
- 14Rodger
- 7ThomsonBooked at 32mins
- 6Laird
- 5WalkerSubstituted forScullionat 63'minutes
- 8Blues
- 22DunnSubstituted forGrimesat 78'minutes
- 19ShepherdSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes
- 18El Alagui
Substitutes
- 3McKee
- 11Grimes
- 12Hall
- 16Watson
- 17Taylor
- 20Morton
- 28Scullion
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 4McNiff
- 5Cogill
- 3StewartBooked at 55mins
- 7Cuddihy
- 8NicollBooked at 76mins
- 6McStaySubstituted forGrantat 69'minutes
- 11LamontSubstituted forLowdonat 80'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 10BoyleSubstituted forKipreat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Grant
- 14Kipre
- 15Millar
- 16Love
- 17Lowdon
- 18Martin
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 310
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Clyde 3.
Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Jordan Lowdon (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).
Steven Kipre (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Mark Lamont.
Booking
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Ashley Grimes replaces John Dunn.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) for a bad foul.
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces Jack Boyle.
Attempt missed. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Cameron Blues.
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ray Grant replaces Chris McStay.
Attempt saved. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Pat Scullion replaces Josh Walker because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Scott Shepherd.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Dylan Cogill (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).