League One: Raith Rovers cut Ayr United's lead at top of table

Raith Rovers' Liam Buchanan doubled their lead in 32 minutes

Raith Rovers cut Ayr United's lead at the top of League One to five points thanks to a 2-1 win away to Arbroath.

Ayr had won eight league matches in a row prior to their match at Airdrieonians, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the Excelsior Stadium.

Queen's Park leapfrogged Forfar and climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-0 win over them at Station Park.

Albion Rovers beat East Fife 3-2, while Alloa were 1-0 winners over Stranraer.

Raith Rovers have been flawless at home - winning eight from eight - and recorded a third victory on the road.

Greig Spence's fourth goal in as many games put Rovers in front in 19 minutes, and Liam Buchanan doubled their lead 13 minutes later before Ross Matthews' own goal gave Arbroath hope.

At the Excelsior Stadium, the home side took a fourth-minute lead through Cameron Russell and the match was taken beyond Ayr by David Brownlie's goal in the 26th minute.

Adam Cummins' second-minute goal gave Queen's Park the perfect start against Forfar and Robbie Leitch made it two with two minutes of the first half remaining.

Dominic Docherty's injury-time effort made it 3-0, and handed the visitors just their fourth win of the season.

Albion Rovers ended a run of seven winless matches by beating East Fife, with Alan Trouten scoring his 14th league goal of the season.

Alloa climbed above Stranraer into third by beating them at Recreation Park as Ross Stewart scored the only goal in the 58th minute.

Results

Airdrieonians 2-0 Ayr United

Albion Rovers 3-2 East Fife

Alloa Athletic 1-0 Stranraer

Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers

Forfar Athletic 0-3 Queen's Park