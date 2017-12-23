Scottish League Two: Leaders Montrose win at Stirling Albion

Gary Fraser scored for League Two leaders Montose at Forthbank

Montrose maintained their six point lead at the top of League Two thanks to Gary Fraser's goal at Stirling Albion.

Nearest challengers Peterhead were in danger of losing ground until Jordon Brown found a stoppage-time winner to sink bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Stenhousemuir were emphatic 4-1 winners against Elgin City, while Annan held on to beat Edinburgh City.

Clyde and Berwick Rangers played out a goalless draw at Broadwood.

The only goal at Forthbank was a tap-in from Fraser on 56 minutes, while Terry Masson hit the woodwork for the visitors as their unbeaten run stretched to 10 games.

The Blue Toon fell behind as Craig Muirhead put Cowdenbeath in front. The hosts recovered to lead 2-1 through Rory McAllister and Brown.

But, within seconds, the Blue Brazil - who have won just once all season - levelled through Robbie Buchanan who was then sent off with three minutes to go.

That numerical disadvantage proved costly as Brown added his second and Peterhead's third on 93 minutes.

Stenhousemuir moved up to third in the table, with Alan Cook, Harrison Paton, Mark McGuigan and Innes Murray on target.

Annan Athletic extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they were 2-1 winners at home to Edinburgh City. Jack Brannan's goal just after the hour mark proved decisive after Farid El Alagui had levelled the opener from Ross Fergusson.

Clyde are edging away from trouble after their fifth successive draw.

Results

Annan 2-1 Edinburgh City

Clyde 0-0 Berwick Rangers

Peterhead 3-2 Cowdenbeath

Stenhousemuir 4-1 Elgin

Stirling Albion 0-1 Montrose