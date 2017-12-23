Guernsey FC are beaten 4-0 by Greenwich Borough

Matt Loaring faces a three-game ban after a straight red card

Guernsey FC had a pre-Christmas disappointment after they lost 4-0 at promotion-chasing Greenwich Borough in Isthmian League Division One South.

Ex-Charlton and Brentford forward Charlie MacDonald gave the home side a 40th-minute lead before Jack Barham made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

Greenwich made it 3-0 on the hour before having Jack Sammoutis sent off.

Guernsey's Will Dennis saved a penalty before they had Matt Loaring sent off and Greenwich got a very late fourth.

The loss leaves the Green Lions in 20th place in the division ahead of their Boxing Day clash at home to Horsham.