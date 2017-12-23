BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Mauricio Pellegrino wants more consistency from Saints
Pellegrino calls for Saints consistency
- From the section Southampton
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says his team need to find more consistency in the second half of the season, after their 1-1 draw at St Mary's with Huddersfield.
