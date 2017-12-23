Danny Cowley: Lincoln City manager 'pelted with coins' at Newport County

Danny Cowley led Lincoln to promotion to league two last season

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley says he was hit by coins hurled from the crowd at Rodney Parade during his side's 0-0 draw with Newport County.

The home supporters were angered by a 53rd-minute red card for defender Mark O'Brien and Cowley claims they threw coins at the opposition dugout.

"They really get behind their team, we were getting pelted verbally and physically," said Cowley.

"They were throwing coins at us, I've got about £1.20 in my pocket now."

Cowley's allegation came after Newport were forced to close part of their ground for Lincoln's visit, and that of Exeter on Boxing Day, after similar alleged incidents.

He told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "They were a partisan crowd fighting hard for their team and I respect that, but not the other bits.

"I don't want to get them in trouble, I don't want it to be about that.

"We don't want to see that in football, of course we don't, but they were a partisan crowd, fighting hard for their team, their team had gone down to 10 and they were getting behind them.

"I respect that, the other bits are a bit unnecessary."

Despite playing for 35 minutes with an extra man, Lincoln failed to break the deadlock but remain in the League Two play-off places.

"We didn't play well enough to win and that's what we're disappointed about," said Cowley.

"If you're soft here, you'll lose, if you come with a big ego, you'll lose.

"Our attacking play was a bit short, we didn't execute things technically well and our decision making wasn't as good as it should have been."

The BBC is awaiting a response from Newport County about Cowley's allegations.