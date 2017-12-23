Garry Monk: Middlesbrough part company with manager despite victory

Garry Monk left Leeds in the summer to take charge of Middlesbrough

Championship side Middlesbrough parted company with manager Garry Monk hours after a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Swansea and Leeds United boss has been replaced by academy manager Craig Liddle on an interim basis "while a successor is appointed", the club said.

Middlesbrough are ninth in the league and have won 10 of their 23 games.

News of Monk's departure was announced on the club's Twitter feed and comes just six months after he was appointed.

Monk took charge of the club in June and was tasked with leading the side back to the Premier League following relegation last season.

He oversaw just four wins in Middlesbrough's first 13 league games but the club won six of their next 10 games to move to within three points of the play-off places.

Speaking after Saturday's win at Hillsborough, Monk said: "That was our best away performance of the season and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win.

"They are a good team with some quality players, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well.

"We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve."

Analysis

Former Middlesbrough midfielder and BBC Tees summariser Neil Maddison

"I'm certain there will have been talks behind the scenes, certain someone is lined up.

"It's still an attractive job, people will be really thinking about this job because they know the chairman [Steve Gibson], he's is one of the best in the business.

"Don't get me wrong though, when things need to be changed, the chairman is ruthless and Middlesbrough Football Club comes first."