Leon Britton: Swansea caretaker boss expects to still be in charge at Liverpool

Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton expects to be in charge for the trip to Liverpool on 26 December as the search for a permanent boss continues.

After Paul Clement was sacked in midweek, Frank de Boer and Slaven Bilic are among the potential successors though Garry Monk's departure from Middlesbrough has seen his odds cut.

Player-coach Britton, 35, oversaw his first game on Saturday as the Swans drew with Crystal Palace.

"I haven't heard anything," he said.

"I spoke to the chairman and owners on Friday, but not since the full-time whistle. Whether anything changes I don't know.

"We're ready to be in training and prepare for Liverpool, until I'm told anything different."

Britton has ruled himself out of the running to become Clement's permanent successor, but says it is a job he might consider later in his career.

The midfielder was only appointed assistant coach in November, filling the role vacated by Claude Makelele, who took over Belgian top-flight club KAS Eupen.

Assisted by under-23s coaches Gary Richards and Cameron Toshack, Britton has been asked to take charge of the first team on a "day-by-day basis".

Monk, 38, was captain of Swansea before being appointed manager after Michael Laudrup's departure in 2014.

He was sacked in December 2015 and has since managed Leeds and 'Boro.

His departure from Middlesbrough was announced after a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday and with the side just three points from the Championship play-off places.

One bookmaker has Monk has second-favourite to replace Paul Clement at 11/4 behind De Boer.

However, it is understood Monk is not top of the club's list of prospective recruits.

Ayew introduction 'worked out OK'

Britton is a modern-day Swansea great with more than 500 appearances to his name, but he seemed to be heading for defeat in his first game at the helm.

However, his first substitution proved an inspired one as Jordan Ayew came off the bench to score a spectacular equaliser.

That cancelled out Luka Milivojevic's penalty, given after Ruben Loftus-Cheek was brought down by Federico Fernandez.

"That worked out OK, didn't? I was delighted for Jordan," said Britton.

"The character the players showed after going 1-0 down was brilliant and I'm very proud of them for the effort they've given me, not just today, but the last couple of days in difficult circumstances.

"Especially at home, it's been difficult when we've gone down, but I have to say the fans were still right behind the players even when we conceded.

"I thought they were great, gave the players a lift, they kept going and got the reward through Jordan with a fantastic goal.

"We kept pushing as well, it wasn't as if we settled for a point.

"If there was one team that looked like scoring, it would've been ourselves."