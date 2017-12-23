Burnley boss Sean Dyche says Tottenham were the better team in their 3-0 defeat at Turf Moor, but felt there were some "tough decisions" for the officials that could have gone either way. He also pays tribute to Spurs' hat-trick hero Harry Kane.

