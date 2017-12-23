BBC Sport - Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Sean Dyche praises Spurs and Harry Kane in defeat
Dyche praises Spurs and Kane after 3-0 defeat
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says Tottenham were the better team in their 3-0 defeat at Turf Moor, but felt there were some "tough decisions" for the officials that could have gone either way. He also pays tribute to Spurs' hat-trick hero Harry Kane.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.