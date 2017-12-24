BBC Sport - 'This is the caring side of football, engaging with people who could use the help'

'This is the caring side of football'

The Scottish Professional Football League Trust's Festive Friend initiative involves football clubs opening their doors to local people who want companionship at Christmas.

Reporter Chick Young attends the opening event, at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park, and meets some of the people enjoying Christmas lunch, a social gathering and meeting some of the current players.

