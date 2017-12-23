Juventus 1-0 Roma

Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Juventus defender Medhi Benatia scored the winner against his former club Roma as his side narrowed the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli to a point.
Benatia converted the rebound at the second attempt after Roma goalkeeper Alisson saved Giorgio Chiellini's header from a corner.
Striker Gonzalo Higuain should have doubled the champions' lead but his close-range effort flew over the bar.
Roma, who are fourth, hit the bar through Alessandro Florenzi.
Roma have now lost their last seven top-flight trips to Turin, not winning there since January 2010.
Eusebio di Francesco's side have failed to take any of the nine points available against their top-four rivals so far this season.
They had their chances late on against Juve, with Edin Dzeko's flicked header going wide on 87 minutes.
Then Juventus' former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick with a fine save after he went clean through on goal in stoppage time.
Earlier on Saturday, Marek Hamsik scored his 116th goal to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli's all-time record goalscorer, and keep the Serie A leaders top for Christmas, while third-placed Inter and 11th-placed AC Milan both lost.
Hamsik's strike before the break ensured a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Sampdoria to give Maurizio Sarri's side 45 points from 18 games.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Attempt blocked. Federico Fazio (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Attempt missed. Diego Perotti (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a headed pass.
Booking
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Booking
Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Blaise Matuidi because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sami Khedira (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Kevin Strootman.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.