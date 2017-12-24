Charlie Austin: Southampton striker banned for three games

Charlie Austin caught Jonas Lossl in the face

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been banned for three games by the Football Association for violent conduct.

Austin caught Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl in the face with his boot in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw.

The 28-year-old, Saints' leading scorer this season with six goals, will miss games against Tottenham, Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

He suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced in the 79th minute.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino said the injury could keep Austin out for "a couple of weeks minimum".

But whatever the seriousness of the injury, the ban means Austin will not be available until their FA Cup tie at Fulham on 6 January.

Austin, who scored the opening goal against Huddersfield, accepted the charge of violent conduct but argued the suspension was excessive, which was rejected by an independent panel.

Lossl was bleeding and needed treatment after the challenge, which was not seen by the referee or his assistants but was caught on video.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after the game: "I will never say someone likes to hurt an opponent on purpose but to be honest it looks like this is the case. It should never happen.

"It looks very ugly from my point of view. I was a striker and I know Jonas was on the ball, so what you have to do is not touch him."

Pellegrino said: "I didn't observe any intention on the part of my player. I don't think Charlie went intentionally at this moment."