Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hearts, Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has conceded that the signing of Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig is likely to mean Erik Sviatchenko, who has yet to return to the side following injury, will exit the Scottish champions. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Norwegian Kristoffer Ajer's impressive performance against Aberdeen means the 19-year-old is in line to face Rangers in the Glasgow derby ahead of more experienced defenders. (Scotland On Sunday)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has no concerns about fielding Jamie Walker in the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian despite admitting there is a possibility that the 24-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could leave Tynecastle next month. (Sunday Herald)

Out-of-favour Scotland striker Steven Naismith will become the first casualty of Norwich City's January shake-up. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman wants to sign Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday. (The People, print edition)

James McCarthy, the Glasgow-born Republic of Ireland midfielder, is poised to extend his contract with Everton following the arrival of Sam Allardyce as manager, the 27-year-old having been unhappy under Ronald Koeman. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Crystal Palace and Watford are interested in signing former Scotland Under-18 and England Under-21 full-back Matt Targett, the 22-year-old who has been unable to force his way back into the Southampton side following injury. (The People, print edition)

Celtic's Callum McGregor, Jonny Hayes and Erik Sviatchenko are all in the news

Gabala, Andy Halliday's loan club in Azerbaijan, have told Rangers they have no intention of allowing the midfielder to return from his season-long deal despite the 26-year-old failing to make an impact.(Sunday Mail)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has responded to criticism of the delay in appointing a permanent manager by revealing that he gave the Ibrox board a list of potential managers two days after Pedro Caixinha was axed and that it was their job to secure a replacement. (Sunday Mail)

Mark Allen says there has been a misunderstanding in the public and media about his role as Rangers' director of football and that he is not an all-encompassing decision-maker - more the conductor of the orchestra. (Sunday Herald)

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty, who has been told he will be in charge until the summer, can earn the job on a permanent basis by making the team competitive at the top of the Scottish Premiership and in the Scottish Cup, according to director of football Mark Allen. (Sunday Herald)

Following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock, Rangers manager Graeme Murty has warned his underperforming players to improve or face the exit door after being told he will be in charge of the club's January transfer dealings, with up to four new faces expected to arrive. (Sunday Mail)

Graeme Murty has earmarked the man he wants to be his assistant alongside Jonatan Johansson after being appointed Rangers manager until the end of the season. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans says the Ibrox players will stop calling Graeme Murty by his nickname - "Murts" - because that's the respect he deserves as manager. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has revealed he got the inspiration to score twice against former club Rangers on Saturday by an early morning text from cancer-stricken former Rugby Park manager Bobby Williamson. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Kris Boyd has dedicated his double for Kilmarnock against Rangers to former Rugby Park manager Bobby Williamson, who gave the striker his debut in 2001 but is now battling against cancer. (Sunday Mail)

Jordan Rhodes (right) is being linked with a move to Sunderland from Sheffield Wednesday

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says fans should enjoy Youssouf Mulumbu, the recent signing who inspired his side to Saturday's win over Rangers, while the former West Bromwich Albion midfielder remains in Scottish football. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, who scored in Saturday's win over former club Aberdeen, says he never once regretted leaving Pittodrie for the Scottish champions despite spending most of the season out of the starting line-up. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Jonny Hayes is finally finding his form since leaving Aberdeen because the winger is becoming more aggressive. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has lauded Callum McGregor, saying the Celtic midfielder has "an incredible football brain" and "can play in every position". (Sunday Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit back at those who said that his side's 69-game unbeaten domestic run was easy by pointing out that Rangers were not even able to match the achievement when progressing from Scotland's lower divisions to the top flight. (Scotland On Sunday)

Aberdeen striker Stevie May has been left with a serious ankle injury by the tackle that led to Rangers' Ryan Jack being shown the red card on 3 December, manager Derek McInnes has revealed. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Plans by Rangers manager Graeme Souness to build thousands of houses on green belt land behind the EuroPark development near the M8 in Lanarkshire have suffered a blow as council chiefs issued a legal order protecting trees on the site. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has described Saturday's last-gasp victory over Glasgow Warriors as one of the highlights of his rugby career after his side played most of the match with 14 men.(Press & Journal)

Glasgow Warriors players have been given an extra day off to recover their energy levels despite their defeat by Edinburgh. (Sunday Herald)

Scotland lock Richie Gray, the 28-year-old who underwent back surgery in August, is poised to return to competitive action for Toulouse when they host Toulon on Saturday. (Scotland On Sunday, print edition)