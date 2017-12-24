Hibernian: Neil Lennon sees shades of Chris Waddle in Brandon Barker

Brandon Barker is on a season-long loan deal at Hibernian from Manchester City

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has compared winger Brandon Barker to former England star Chris Waddle.

Barker, on loan from Manchester City, was in excellent form as Hibs came back to beat Ross County 2-1 on Saturday.

"I was just telling Brandon in the dressing room that he looks a bit like Chris Waddle - in the sense that after five minutes he looks knackered," Lennon said.

"But he didn't know who I was talking about."

Lennon's side fell behind to a Craig Curran goal but Anthony Stokes' header had them on level terms again. before half time

Barker then produced a stunning run down the left and pinpoint delivery to set up Oli Shaw's 75th-minute winner.

Former Newcastle, Tottenham and Marseille winger Chris Waddle earned 62 England caps

The 21-year-old had gone close to a first-half wonder-goal after he ran 70 yards, leaving several County players in his wake, before forcing goalkeeper Scott Fox into a good save.

"He comes alive on the flank and he had a great couple of runs in the first half and you are thinking 'does he look a bit tired?' Lennon added.

"Then he just has that explosive turn of pace to get away from people.

"He is not brilliant with his left foot but he is working on it and he thoroughly deserved the assist.

"He is so exciting and, to be fair, his wee mate on the other side - Martin Boyle - is pretty exciting too and he will be disappointed that he wasn't on the scoresheet against County. But we looked far more like ourselves in that win."

Hibs, sitting fourth in the Premiership, moved three points behind third-placed Rangers thanks to the win over the Staggies.

Lennon's side travel to Tynecastle to face Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Wednesday night.