QPR15:00Cardiff
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City

Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett looks to pass the ball
Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett scored 12 goals in 122 appearances for QPR between 2012 and 2016
QPR will assess the fitness of Grant Hall after the centre-back made his first start since April in the 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Friday.

Defender Jack Robinson could return from illness while Josh Scowen is available again after suspension.

Cardiff winger Junior Hoilett could start after illness but Craig Bryson and Joe Bennett face fitness tests.

Jazz Richards, Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward and Kadeem Harris (both knee) are out.

  • QPR have won 12 of their last 16 home league matches against Cardiff (D1 L3), winning 2-1 last season.
  • The Bluebirds' last league double over QPR came in the 2007-08 season - they won 2-1 against the Hoops earlier this season.
  • QPR are winless in four home league games (D2 L2), their worst run since Ian Holloway returned to the club in November 2016. Including his first spell in charge, the Hoops have never gone five home league matches without a win under Holloway.
  • Cardiff boss Neil Warnock hasn't won away from home at Loftus Road since December 2007, when his Crystal Palace side won 2-1 against a QPR team managed by Luigi De Canio.
  • Ian Holloway has won five of his last six home league meetings with Warnock (D1) since losing 1-0 during his first spell as QPR boss against Warnock's Sheffield United in August 2004.
  • Sol Bamba has found the net in both Championship appearances against QPR for Cardiff, scoring twice.

Monday 1st January 2018

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
