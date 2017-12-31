Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Samuel Saiz could start for Leeds United for the visit of managerless Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day after struggling with a calf problem.
Saiz was a second-half substitute as Leeds slipped to a 1-0 defeat by bottom side Birmingham on Saturday.
Caretaker manager Gary Brazil will take charge of Forest, who sacked boss Mark Warburton and assistant David Weir after Saturday's defeat by Sunderland.
Daryl Murphy returned for Forest in the defeat and could keep his place.
Match facts
- Leeds haven't won both league matches against Forest in a single season since 1971-72 when they were managed by Don Revie.
- Forest have lost their last two league games against Leeds since a run of eight without defeat between December 2012 and August 2016.
- Leeds have won their last two home league matches 1-0 - they haven't won three in a row by that score since October 1980.
- Forest have kept one clean sheet in their last away 19 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 win at Sunderland in September 2017.
- The Whites have won each of their last six league matches played on a Monday in the month of January, most recently a 3-0 win over Rotherham in January last year.