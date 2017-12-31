Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Samuel Saiz has made 23 appearances for Leeds United this season

Samuel Saiz could start for Leeds United for the visit of managerless Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day after struggling with a calf problem.

Saiz was a second-half substitute as Leeds slipped to a 1-0 defeat by bottom side Birmingham on Saturday.

Caretaker manager Gary Brazil will take charge of Forest, who sacked boss Mark Warburton and assistant David Weir after Saturday's defeat by Sunderland.

Daryl Murphy returned for Forest in the defeat and could keep his place.

Match facts