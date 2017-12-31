Sunderland v Barnsley
Sunderland defender Paddy McNair could return against Barnsley after recovering from a groin injury.
The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined since the end of November, but forward Lynden Gooch (hamstring) will miss out.
Barnsley could be without defender Andy Yiadom (ankle), while Matty Pearson (calf) is still unavailable.
Ryan Hedges (thigh) is also expected to miss out again, but centre-half Angus MacDonald could feature after illness.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Barnsley (L1), with this their first match against them at the Stadium of Light since October 2006.
- The Tykes haven't completed a league double over the Black Cats since the 1986-87 campaign when they were managed by Allan Clarke.
- These sides last met on New Year's Day in 1992, with Sunderland winning 2-0 at Roker Park with goals from Gordon Armstrong and Don Goodman.
- Sunderland have won one of their last 12 home league matches played on a Monday (D7 L4), with that win coming in August 2006 against West Bromwich Albion.
- Chris Coleman has won three of his four previous Championship meetings against Barnsley (D1), though this is his first match against them since January 2010, a 3-1 win for Coventry.
- Since a run of four wins in seven away matches in all competitions between December 2016 and February 2017, Barnsley have won three of their subsequent 20 (D4, L13).