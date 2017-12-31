Sunderland v Barnsley

Paddy McNair has not featured for Sunderland since the 2-0 win at Burton Albion on 25 November

Sunderland defender Paddy McNair could return against Barnsley after recovering from a groin injury.

The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined since the end of November, but forward Lynden Gooch (hamstring) will miss out.

Barnsley could be without defender Andy Yiadom (ankle), while Matty Pearson (calf) is still unavailable.

Ryan Hedges (thigh) is also expected to miss out again, but centre-half Angus MacDonald could feature after illness.

