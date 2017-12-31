Championship
Aston Villa17:30Bristol City
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Bristol City

Steve Bruce has overseen just one win from Aston Villa's past six Championship games
Aston Villa will hope a sickness bug has eased in time to face Bristol City after they were left without three players against Middlesbrough.

Glenn Whelan, Neil Taylor and Keinan Davis missed Saturday's win at the Riverside because of illness.

Bristol City will be without goalkeeper Frank Fielding after he was sent off in their dramatic defeat by Wolves.

Fielding brought down Matt Doherty in the second half and he is banned, with Luke Steele expected to come in.

Match facts

  • Villa have won five of their last six league matches at Villa Park against the Robins (L1).
  • Bristol City's last league win at Villa Park came in August 1979.
  • Aston Villa's last New Year's Day match outside the top-flight came in 1988, a 5-0 home win over Hull City under Graham Taylor.
  • Bristol City have lost 13 of their last 15 away league matches on New Year's Day (D2) since winning 1-0 at Blackpool in 1903.
  • Steve Bruce hasn't lost a league match against Bristol City since December 1998, a 2-0 defeat as Sheffield United boss; he has won four and drawn four since.
  • Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in seven goals in five league matches against Bristol City (three goals, four assists), averaging a goal or assist every 59 minutes against the Robins.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby25146540221848
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff25145635231247
5Leeds2513393728942
6Sheff Utd25132103930941
7Aston Villa2511863324941
8Preston25101052823540
9Middlesbrough2511593224838
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2587102430-631
14Nottm Forest25101143342-931
15Millwall257992727030
16Sheff Wed257993031-130
17Reading2577113033-328
18QPR2569102635-927
19Hull2559113943-424
20Barnsley2558122637-1123
21Sunderland25410112942-1322
22Bolton2557132443-1922
23Burton2556141743-2621
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
