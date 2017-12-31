Aston Villa v Bristol City
Aston Villa will hope a sickness bug has eased in time to face Bristol City after they were left without three players against Middlesbrough.
Glenn Whelan, Neil Taylor and Keinan Davis missed Saturday's win at the Riverside because of illness.
Bristol City will be without goalkeeper Frank Fielding after he was sent off in their dramatic defeat by Wolves.
Fielding brought down Matt Doherty in the second half and he is banned, with Luke Steele expected to come in.
Match facts
- Villa have won five of their last six league matches at Villa Park against the Robins (L1).
- Bristol City's last league win at Villa Park came in August 1979.
- Aston Villa's last New Year's Day match outside the top-flight came in 1988, a 5-0 home win over Hull City under Graham Taylor.
- Bristol City have lost 13 of their last 15 away league matches on New Year's Day (D2) since winning 1-0 at Blackpool in 1903.
- Steve Bruce hasn't lost a league match against Bristol City since December 1998, a 2-0 defeat as Sheffield United boss; he has won four and drawn four since.
- Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in seven goals in five league matches against Bristol City (three goals, four assists), averaging a goal or assist every 59 minutes against the Robins.