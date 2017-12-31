Norwich City v Millwall

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn has kept nine clean sheets in 25 Championship appearances this season

Norwich midfielder Harrison Reed will miss out after being forced off against Burton on Saturday with a dead leg and a hip injury.

Alex Tettey, James Maddison and Alex Pritchard came off the bench during that goalless draw and should be in contention to start.

Full-back Conor McLaughlin and striker Tom Elliott are expected to return to the Millwall squad after injury.

The Lions are still looking for their first away win of the season.

Match facts