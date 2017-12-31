Preston North End v Middlesbrough
-
Preston's new signing Louis Moult is not expected to be involved, with the paperwork still being processed following his move from Motherwell.
Boss Alex Neil must decide whether Greg Cunningham, who recently returned from a knee injury, can handle two games in three days.
Middlesbrough defender Fabio could return from illness as new boss Tony Pulis takes charge of his second game.
The Welshman suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.
Pulis restored defenders Daniel Ayala and George Friend and striker Rudy Gestede to the starting line-up and the former Stoke manager may make more changes as he assesses his squad over a busy run of fixtures.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in 11 league matches against Middlesbrough (D5 L6) since a 1-0 win in April 1972 under Alan Ball Sr.
- Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 15 matches against Preston in all competitions (W9 D5), a 1-0 FA Cup defeat in January 1987.
- Preston have kept seven home clean league clean sheets this season - the same number they managed in all of last season.
- Middlesbrough have won none of their last 14 league matches on New Year's Day outside the top-flight (D5 L9) since a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town in 1959.
- The Lilywhites have lost just three of their last 23 home Championship matches (W11 D9).
- Boro boss Tony Pulis is winless in nine away visits to Deepdale in league matches (including play-offs), drawing three and losing six. His last win there came in January 1998 as Gillingham manager, a 3-1 victory.