League One
Plymouth15:00Walsall
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Walsall

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury24156332151751
3Blackburn24146444222248
4Scunthorpe25137536221446
5Bradford2514384033745
6Portsmouth25132103228441
7Rotherham25123104334939
8Peterborough2511594236638
9Charlton2410773130137
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Fleetwood2596103538-333
12Oxford Utd258893838032
13Southend2587103040-1031
14Walsall247983133-230
15Blackpool2578103236-429
16Bristol Rovers2592143442-829
17MK Dons2578102735-829
18Gillingham2561092528-328
19Oldham2577113947-828
20Plymouth2577112534-928
21Wimbledon2466122031-1124
22Northampton2565142045-2523
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2445151937-1817
View full League One table

Top Stories