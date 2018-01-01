Shrewsbury Town v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|24
|16
|5
|3
|49
|12
|37
|53
|2
|Shrewsbury
|24
|15
|6
|3
|32
|15
|17
|51
|3
|Blackburn
|24
|14
|6
|4
|44
|22
|22
|48
|4
|Scunthorpe
|25
|13
|7
|5
|36
|22
|14
|46
|5
|Bradford
|25
|14
|3
|8
|40
|33
|7
|45
|6
|Portsmouth
|25
|13
|2
|10
|32
|28
|4
|41
|7
|Rotherham
|25
|12
|3
|10
|43
|34
|9
|39
|8
|Peterborough
|25
|11
|5
|9
|42
|36
|6
|38
|9
|Charlton
|24
|10
|7
|7
|31
|30
|1
|37
|10
|Doncaster
|25
|9
|6
|10
|28
|27
|1
|33
|11
|Fleetwood
|25
|9
|6
|10
|35
|38
|-3
|33
|12
|Oxford Utd
|25
|8
|8
|9
|38
|38
|0
|32
|13
|Southend
|25
|8
|7
|10
|30
|40
|-10
|31
|14
|Walsall
|24
|7
|9
|8
|31
|33
|-2
|30
|15
|Blackpool
|25
|7
|8
|10
|32
|36
|-4
|29
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|9
|2
|14
|34
|42
|-8
|29
|17
|MK Dons
|25
|7
|8
|10
|27
|35
|-8
|29
|18
|Gillingham
|25
|6
|10
|9
|25
|28
|-3
|28
|19
|Oldham
|25
|7
|7
|11
|39
|47
|-8
|28
|20
|Plymouth
|25
|7
|7
|11
|25
|34
|-9
|28
|21
|Wimbledon
|24
|6
|6
|12
|20
|31
|-11
|24
|22
|Northampton
|25
|6
|5
|14
|20
|45
|-25
|23
|23
|Rochdale
|24
|4
|10
|10
|24
|33
|-9
|22
|24
|Bury
|24
|4
|5
|15
|19
|37
|-18
|17
