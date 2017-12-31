Newport County v Exeter City

Joss Labadie joined Newport from Dagenham

Joss Labadie will be available for Newport County against Exeter City after completing a one-game suspension.

The captain missed Saturday's draw with Cheltenham after being sent off in the Boxing Day defeat at Wycombe.

Defender Mark O'Brien remains banned, however, as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Sean Rigg (hip), Marlon Jackson and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (both hamstring) are all expected to miss out, but Exeter have no new injury concerns.

Boss Paul Tisdale could name an unchanged side following their dramatic victory at Barnet.