League Two
Newport15:00Exeter
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Exeter City

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie joined Newport from Dagenham

Joss Labadie will be available for Newport County against Exeter City after completing a one-game suspension.

The captain missed Saturday's draw with Cheltenham after being sent off in the Boxing Day defeat at Wycombe.

Defender Mark O'Brien remains banned, however, as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Sean Rigg (hip), Marlon Jackson and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (both hamstring) are all expected to miss out, but Exeter have no new injury concerns.

Boss Paul Tisdale could name an unchanged side following their dramatic victory at Barnet.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 1st January 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00ExeterExeter City
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • BarnetBarnet15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • LutonLuton Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25156458233551
2Notts County25138443261747
3Lincoln City25127633201343
4Exeter2413383430442
5Coventry2512582718941
6Wycombe25117744341040
7Accrington2412483830840
8Colchester2511773527840
9Mansfield25101053528740
10Swindon24122103633338
11Newport259973329436
12Cambridge2510692531-636
13Carlisle259793634234
14Grimsby259792632-634
15Cheltenham2587103234-231
16Port Vale2594122933-431
17Stevenage2586113238-630
18Crawley2586112330-730
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152741-1426
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2556142646-2021
23Barnet2555152537-1220
24Forest Green2455142445-2120
