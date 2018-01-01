Yeovil Town v Crawley Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|25
|15
|6
|4
|58
|23
|35
|51
|2
|Notts County
|25
|13
|8
|4
|43
|26
|17
|47
|3
|Lincoln City
|25
|12
|7
|6
|33
|20
|13
|43
|4
|Exeter
|24
|13
|3
|8
|34
|30
|4
|42
|5
|Coventry
|25
|12
|5
|8
|27
|18
|9
|41
|6
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|7
|7
|44
|34
|10
|40
|7
|Accrington
|24
|12
|4
|8
|38
|30
|8
|40
|8
|Colchester
|25
|11
|7
|7
|35
|27
|8
|40
|9
|Mansfield
|25
|10
|10
|5
|35
|28
|7
|40
|10
|Swindon
|24
|12
|2
|10
|36
|33
|3
|38
|11
|Newport
|25
|9
|9
|7
|33
|29
|4
|36
|12
|Cambridge
|25
|10
|6
|9
|25
|31
|-6
|36
|13
|Carlisle
|25
|9
|7
|9
|36
|34
|2
|34
|14
|Grimsby
|25
|9
|7
|9
|26
|32
|-6
|34
|15
|Cheltenham
|25
|8
|7
|10
|32
|34
|-2
|31
|16
|Port Vale
|25
|9
|4
|12
|29
|33
|-4
|31
|17
|Stevenage
|25
|8
|6
|11
|32
|38
|-6
|30
|18
|Crawley
|25
|8
|6
|11
|23
|30
|-7
|30
|19
|Yeovil
|25
|7
|6
|12
|35
|45
|-10
|27
|20
|Crewe
|25
|8
|2
|15
|27
|41
|-14
|26
|21
|Morecambe
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|36
|-12
|25
|22
|Chesterfield
|25
|5
|6
|14
|26
|46
|-20
|21
|23
|Barnet
|25
|5
|5
|15
|25
|37
|-12
|20
|24
|Forest Green
|24
|5
|5
|14
|24
|45
|-21
|20
