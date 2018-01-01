Guiseley v Chester
-
- From the section Conference
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|27
|15
|6
|6
|34
|25
|9
|51
|2
|Aldershot
|27
|12
|9
|6
|42
|28
|14
|45
|3
|Sutton United
|27
|13
|6
|8
|39
|33
|6
|45
|4
|Dover
|27
|11
|11
|5
|35
|19
|16
|44
|5
|Wrexham
|26
|12
|8
|6
|24
|19
|5
|44
|6
|Tranmere
|26
|12
|7
|7
|39
|20
|19
|43
|7
|Boreham Wood
|26
|11
|9
|6
|36
|26
|10
|42
|8
|Dag & Red
|26
|11
|8
|7
|40
|30
|10
|41
|9
|Bromley
|27
|11
|8
|8
|42
|34
|8
|41
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|26
|9
|12
|5
|37
|27
|10
|39
|11
|Maidenhead United
|27
|9
|10
|8
|36
|37
|-1
|37
|12
|Maidstone United
|25
|9
|9
|7
|28
|32
|-4
|36
|13
|Woking
|25
|10
|4
|11
|33
|37
|-4
|34
|14
|Halifax
|27
|8
|9
|10
|30
|34
|-4
|33
|15
|Fylde
|24
|8
|8
|8
|36
|34
|2
|32
|16
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|32
|17
|Gateshead
|24
|7
|10
|7
|30
|24
|6
|31
|18
|Eastleigh
|27
|6
|13
|8
|36
|40
|-4
|31
|19
|Leyton Orient
|27
|8
|6
|13
|35
|42
|-7
|30
|20
|Barrow
|27
|7
|8
|12
|32
|36
|-4
|29
|21
|Chester
|25
|4
|9
|12
|22
|42
|-20
|21
|22
|Guiseley
|25
|4
|9
|12
|22
|45
|-23
|21
|23
|Torquay
|27
|4
|8
|15
|23
|41
|-18
|20
|24
|Solihull Moors
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|44
|-21
|20
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.