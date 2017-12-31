National League
Wrexham15:00Barrow
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Barrow

Dean Keates with Shaun Pearson
Dean Keates (left) and Shaun Pearson were on opposite teams in the 2013 FA Trophy final

Wrexham skipper Shaun Pearson was forced off last week at Barrow with an eye injury and will be monitored ahead of the reverse fixture on 1 January.

Akil Wright should return to the side for the hosts, but Olly Marx remains sidelined after picking up an injury playing for Rushall Olympic on loan.

Barrow boss Ady Pennock hopes to keep hold of loan pair Calum Macdonald [Derby] and Jimmy Dunne [Burnley].

Their loan agreements are set to expire after the weekend.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 1st January 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00BarrowBarrow
  • WokingWoking13:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00ChesterChester
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • BromleyBromley19:45EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield2715663425951
2Aldershot27129642281445
3Sutton United2713683933645
4Dover271111535191644
5Wrexham2612862419544
6Tranmere26127739201943
7Boreham Wood26119636261042
8Dag & Red26118740301041
9Bromley2711884234841
10Ebbsfleet26912537271039
11Maidenhead United2791083637-137
12Maidstone United259972832-436
13Woking25104113337-434
14Halifax2789103034-433
15Fylde248883634232
16Hartlepool2688102732-532
17Gateshead2471073024631
18Eastleigh2761383640-431
19Leyton Orient2786133542-730
20Barrow2778123236-429
21Chester2549122242-2021
22Guiseley2549122245-2321
23Torquay2748152341-1820
24Solihull Moors2755172344-2120
View full National League table

