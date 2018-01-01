Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
Wolves defender Danny Batth is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bristol City.
Ryan Bennett came off the bench to score the winning goal and is likely to play, while Ivan Cavaleiro may start after a lively cameo at Ashton Gate.
Brentford are awaiting international clearance for new Danish signing Emiliano Marcondes.
Defender Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) is a doubt, but Alan Judge is in contention after recovering from a broken leg.
Bees striker Lasse Vibe will be looking to continue the form that has seen him score six goals in his last five games.
Wolves' appeal against Batth's red card at Bristol City was rejected, so he will miss league games against Brentford and Barnsley, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie against Swansea on Saturday.
Match facts
- Wolves have not won consecutive home league matches against Brentford since January 1939.
- The Bees are winless in three league games against Wolves (D1 L2).
- Wolves have won 12 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (D2 L1), the same number they managed in the 35 matches prior to this run.
- Lasse Vibe has scored eight goals in his last 10 away Championship starts - he scored braces in consecutive games in March, went six away starts without a goal, and has since scored braces in each of his last two away starts.
- Wolves have already won more home matches in all competitions this season (11) than they did in 2016-17 (10) and 2015-16 (nine).
- The Bees shared a goalless draw with Wolves earlier this season - they have not drawn both league matches in a season goalless against an opponent in the second tier since 1947-48 against Plymouth.