Reading v Birmingham City
Reading striker Yann Kermogant is likely to keep his place after scoring his first goal of the season in Saturday's draw at Barnsley.
Midfielder Liam Kelly will be assessed after missing the last two games.
Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill could name the same XI that started Saturday's win against Leeds United.
Record signing Jota came on to have a hand in Jacques Maghoma's winning goal and could earn himself a recall for the Championship's bottom side.
Match facts
- Reading have not conceded a single goal in any of their last three league matches against Birmingham since Jaap Stam took charge (W2 D1).
- Blues are unbeaten in three league matches at the Madejski Stadium (W2 D1), keeping three clean sheets.
- Since a run of 15 consecutive home matches unbeaten in all competitions between January and August 2017, Reading have lost six of their last 11 (W2 D3).
- Steve Cotterill has lost each of his last four league matches away at Reading, with all defeats coming with different clubs (Burnley, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City).
- The Royals have lost one of their last 16 home matches in January in all competitions (W11 D4), though it did come last season against QPR.
- Birmingham have won two of their last 27 away matches in all competitions and failed to win any of their 12 this season (W0 D3 L9).