Reading v Birmingham City

Yann Kermorgant (left) scored 19 goals last season as Reading reached the Championship play-off final

Reading striker Yann Kermogant is likely to keep his place after scoring his first goal of the season in Saturday's draw at Barnsley.

Midfielder Liam Kelly will be assessed after missing the last two games.

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill could name the same XI that started Saturday's win against Leeds United.

Record signing Jota came on to have a hand in Jacques Maghoma's winning goal and could earn himself a recall for the Championship's bottom side.

Match facts