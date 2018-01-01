Championship
Reading20:00Birmingham
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Birmingham City

Yann Kermorgant
Yann Kermorgant (left) scored 19 goals last season as Reading reached the Championship play-off final
Reading striker Yann Kermogant is likely to keep his place after scoring his first goal of the season in Saturday's draw at Barnsley.

Midfielder Liam Kelly will be assessed after missing the last two games.

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill could name the same XI that started Saturday's win against Leeds United.

Record signing Jota came on to have a hand in Jacques Maghoma's winning goal and could earn himself a recall for the Championship's bottom side.

Match facts

  • Reading have not conceded a single goal in any of their last three league matches against Birmingham since Jaap Stam took charge (W2 D1).
  • Blues are unbeaten in three league matches at the Madejski Stadium (W2 D1), keeping three clean sheets.
  • Since a run of 15 consecutive home matches unbeaten in all competitions between January and August 2017, Reading have lost six of their last 11 (W2 D3).
  • Steve Cotterill has lost each of his last four league matches away at Reading, with all defeats coming with different clubs (Burnley, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City).
  • The Royals have lost one of their last 16 home matches in January in all competitions (W11 D4), though it did come last season against QPR.
  • Birmingham have won two of their last 27 away matches in all competitions and failed to win any of their 12 this season (W0 D3 L9).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves25184347202758
2Derby26147541231849
3Bristol City25138440261447
4Cardiff26145736251147
5Leeds2613493728943
6Sheff Utd26133104031942
7Middlesbrough2612593526941
8Aston Villa2511863324941
9Preston26101063026440
10Brentford2591063932737
11Ipswich25113113835336
12Fulham259973533236
13Norwich2688102531-632
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2671092828031
16Sheff Wed2679103033-330
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2577113033-328
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666141943-2424
23Sunderland26410122943-1422
24Birmingham2555151335-2220
