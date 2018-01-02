Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Livingston0

Inverness CT v Livingston

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 24Trafford
  • 15Mulraney
  • 14Oakley
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 2Raven
  • 8Austin
  • 9Baird
  • 16Calder
  • 20Bell
  • 21Cooper

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 4Lithgow
  • 26Halkett
  • 31Gallagher
  • 3Longridge
  • 6Byrne
  • 7Mullin
  • 11Cadden
  • 23De Vita
  • 15Mackin
  • 8Pittman

Substitutes

  • 9Todorov
  • 16Knox
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) because of an injury.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Livingston 0. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20142438221644
2Dundee Utd19123427161139
3Dunfermline1985635241129
4Livingston188552823529
5Queen of Sth197663227527
6Morton187562519626
7Inverness CT197572221126
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881228-1614
10Brechin1903161443-293
