Inverness CT v Livingston
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 4Chalmers
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 24Trafford
- 15Mulraney
- 14Oakley
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 2Raven
- 8Austin
- 9Baird
- 16Calder
- 20Bell
- 21Cooper
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 31Gallagher
- 3Longridge
- 6Byrne
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 23De Vita
- 15Mackin
- 8Pittman
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Livingston 0. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.