Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee United v Brechin City
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 3Scobbie
- 4Durnan
- 5Quinn
- 17Robson
- 7McMullanBooked at 11mins
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 19Keatings
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 28Smith
- 36Appere
- 38Chalmers
- 45Inglis
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 4Fusco
- 14Lynas
- 21Sinclair
- 6Dale
- 8Graham
- 15Spark
- 17McLennan
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 9Jackson
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Keatings (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Booking
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Brechin City 0. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Brechin City 0. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Robson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
