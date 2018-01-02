Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd2Brechin0

Dundee United v Brechin City

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 3Scobbie
  • 4Durnan
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Robson
  • 7McMullanBooked at 11mins
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 19Keatings
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 28Smith
  • 36Appere
  • 38Chalmers
  • 45Inglis

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 4Fusco
  • 14Lynas
  • 21Sinclair
  • 6Dale
  • 8Graham
  • 15Spark
  • 17McLennan
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Watt
  • 12O'Neil
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Keatings (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Booking

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 2, Brechin City 0. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Keatings with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

Paul Quinn (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Brechin City 0. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Robson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20142438221644
2Dundee Utd19123427161139
3Dunfermline1985635241129
4Livingston188552823529
5Queen of Sth197663227527
6Morton187562519626
7Inverness CT197572221126
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881228-1614
10Brechin1903161443-293
View full Scottish Championship table

