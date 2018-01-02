Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dumbarton0

Queen of the South v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Mercer
  • 17Murray
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 25Dykes
  • 10Kane
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 6Tapping
  • 7Stirling
  • 9Lyle
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
  • 26Gourlay

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 22Dick
  • 20Froxylias
  • 6Carswell
  • 15Hill
  • 17Roy
  • 7Gallagher
  • 10Walsh

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 16Morrison
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).

Foul by Christopher Kane (Queen of the South).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20142438221644
2Dundee Utd19123427161139
3Dunfermline1985635241129
4Livingston188552823529
5Queen of Sth197663227527
6Morton187562519626
7Inverness CT197572221126
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881228-1614
10Brechin1903161443-293
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories