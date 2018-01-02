Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Queen of the South v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 24Mercer
- 17Murray
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 10Kane
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 9Lyle
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 26Gourlay
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 22Dick
- 20Froxylias
- 6Carswell
- 15Hill
- 17Roy
- 7Gallagher
- 10Walsh
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 16Morrison
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- 21Handling
- 27Nade
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Kerr (Queen of the South).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Gallacher.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Foul by Christopher Kane (Queen of the South).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.