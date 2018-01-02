Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Greenock Morton v St Mirren
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 12Tidser
- 10Thomson
- 7Oliver
- 9Quitongo
Substitutes
- 8Forbes
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 19Gasparotto
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 27Mullen
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 5Buchanan
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 31O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, St. Mirren 1. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Harkins.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
