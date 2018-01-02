Scottish Championship
Morton0St Mirren1

Greenock Morton v St Mirren

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Thomson
  • 7Oliver
  • 9Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 8Forbes
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 31O'Keefe
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 0, St. Mirren 1. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).

Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Gary Harkins.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20142438221644
2Dundee Utd19123427161139
3Dunfermline1985635241129
4Livingston188552823529
5Queen of Sth197663227527
6Morton187562519626
7Inverness CT197572221126
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881228-1614
10Brechin1903161443-293
View full Scottish Championship table

