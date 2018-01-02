Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Dean Shiels.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16TumiltyBooked at 9mins
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 45Welsh
- 42Robson
- 14Longridge
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 17Harris
- 24Blues
- 28Craigen
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).
Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Falkirk 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Attempt saved. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
