Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Falkirk0

Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 15Paton
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16TumiltyBooked at 9mins
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 45Welsh
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 17Harris
  • 24Blues
  • 28Craigen
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Dean Shiels.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic).

Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Falkirk 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).

Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Attempt saved. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren20142438221644
2Dundee Utd19123427161139
3Dunfermline1985635241129
4Livingston188552823529
5Queen of Sth197663227527
6Morton187562519626
7Inverness CT197572221126
8Dumbarton194871525-1020
9Falkirk182881228-1614
10Brechin1903161443-293
View full Scottish Championship table

