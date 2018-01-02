Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Forfar Athletic v Arbroath
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Duthie
- 4McNaughton
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 7Aitken
- 8Malone
- 6Cregg
- 11Hornby
- 9See
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Millar
- 14Easton
- 15Cox
- 16Lochhead
- 17Starkey
- 18Warwick
- 21Adam
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 6Whatley
- 8Martin
- 5Yule
- 11Denholm
- 7Linn
- 9McIntosh
- 10Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Prunty
- 15Gold
- 16McCord
- 17Henry
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.