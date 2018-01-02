Scottish League One
Forfar0Arbroath0

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Duthie
  • 4McNaughton
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7Aitken
  • 8Malone
  • 6Cregg
  • 11Hornby
  • 9See
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Millar
  • 14Easton
  • 15Cox
  • 16Lochhead
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Warwick
  • 21Adam

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Whatley
  • 8Martin
  • 5Yule
  • 11Denholm
  • 7Linn
  • 9McIntosh
  • 10Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Prunty
  • 15Gold
  • 16McCord
  • 17Henry
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin McNaughton (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Ouzy See (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142453252844
2Raith Rovers18124238142440
3Alloa189362721630
4Arbroath187473628825
5Stranraer197482930-125
6East Fife2073103037-724
7Airdrieonians196672634-824
8Albion186483840-222
9Queen's Park2044121941-2216
10Forfar2044121844-2616
