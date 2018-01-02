Scottish League One
East Fife1Raith Rovers2

East Fife v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 15Millar
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Lamont
  • 12Hurst
  • 11Wilkie
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 17Mutch
  • 19Flanagan
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Hurst

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 14Davidson
  • 18McKay
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Vaughan
  • 12Matthews
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Buchanan
  • 7Spence

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 4Bell
  • 6Berry
  • 11Hendry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Lennox
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 1. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Linton with a cross.

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).

Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 1. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Greig Spence.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142453252844
2Raith Rovers18124238142440
3Alloa189362721630
4Arbroath187473628825
5Stranraer197482930-125
6East Fife2073103037-724
7Airdrieonians196672634-824
8Albion186483840-222
9Queen's Park2044121941-2216
10Forfar2044121844-2616
