Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
East Fife v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 15Millar
- 3Docherty
- 7Lamont
- 12Hurst
- 11Wilkie
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
- 17Mutch
- 19Flanagan
- 20Reilly
- 21Hurst
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 5Murray
- 14Davidson
- 18McKay
- 8Robertson
- 10Vaughan
- 12Matthews
- 19Zanatta
- 9Buchanan
- 7Spence
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 4Bell
- 6Berry
- 11Hendry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Lennox
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Raith Rovers 1. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Linton with a cross.
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Raith Rovers 1. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Greig Spence.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.