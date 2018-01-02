Scottish League One
Albion0Airdrieonians0

Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Lightbody
  • 4Reid
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7McMullin
  • 6Holmes
  • 8Fisher
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Shields
  • 11Vitoria

Substitutes

  • 12Hopkins
  • 14Guthrie
  • 15Gallagher
  • 16Watters
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Higgins

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Brownlie
  • 4McIntosh
  • 5Watt
  • 3MacDonald
  • 6Edwards
  • 8Cairns
  • 7Stewart
  • 10Hastie
  • 9Russell
  • 11Furtado

Substitutes

  • 12Fry
  • 14Brown
  • 15Higgins
  • 16Allan
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Leighton
  • 19Truesdale
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142453252844
2Raith Rovers18124238142440
3Alloa189362721630
4Arbroath187473628825
5Stranraer197482930-125
6East Fife2073103037-724
7Airdrieonians196672634-824
8Albion186483840-222
9Queen's Park2044121941-2216
10Forfar2044121844-2616
