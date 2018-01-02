Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Lightbody
- 4Reid
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 7McMullin
- 6Holmes
- 8Fisher
- 10Trouten
- 9Shields
- 11Vitoria
Substitutes
- 12Hopkins
- 14Guthrie
- 15Gallagher
- 16Watters
- 17Trialist
- 18Higgins
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Brownlie
- 4McIntosh
- 5Watt
- 3MacDonald
- 6Edwards
- 8Cairns
- 7Stewart
- 10Hastie
- 9Russell
- 11Furtado
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Brown
- 15Higgins
- 16Allan
- 17Kerr
- 18Leighton
- 19Truesdale
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.