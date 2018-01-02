Scottish League One
Alloa1Queen's Park0

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 6Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Crane
  • 5Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 7Stewart
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Crossan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Malcolm
  • 14McKeown
  • 15Hoggan
  • 16Martin
  • 17Cunningham
  • 18Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 11Burns
  • 4Green
  • 5Cummins
  • 3Summers
  • 2McVey
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 8Galt
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Brady
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McGhee
  • 16Orr
  • 17MacLennan
  • 18McGrory
  • 20Muir
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Crossan.

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr20142453252844
2Raith Rovers18124238142440
3Alloa189362721630
4Arbroath187473628825
5Stranraer197482930-125
6East Fife2073103037-724
7Airdrieonians196672634-824
8Albion186483840-222
9Queen's Park2044121941-2216
10Forfar2044121844-2616
View full Scottish League One table

