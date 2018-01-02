Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 6Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 5Fleming
- 8Hetherington
- 7Stewart
- 11Flannigan
- 10Crossan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14McKeown
- 15Hoggan
- 16Martin
- 17Cunningham
- 18Monaghan
- 21Wilson
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11Burns
- 4Green
- 5Cummins
- 3Summers
- 2McVey
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 8Galt
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Brady
- 14Docherty
- 15McGhee
- 16Orr
- 17MacLennan
- 18McGrory
- 20Muir
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 0. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Crossan.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.