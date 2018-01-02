Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Stranraer v Ayr United
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 11Anderson
- 8Bell
- 16Turner
- 23Thomson
- 19Beith
- 7Woods
Substitutes
- 10Agnew
- 13Mclaren
- 14Okoh
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 20Scott
- 21McKinlay
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 26Reid
- 16Adams
- 10Forrest
- 17Shankland
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 4Gilmour
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 15Hilton
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away0
Live Text
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron Belford.
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Paul Woods.
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Angus Beith (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Ayr United 1. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Adams.
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris Higgins (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Bell (Stranraer).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.